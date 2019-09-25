KCSO: Teen stabbed, hit by vehicle as suspects flee in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says two 18-year-olds were hit by a car following a stabbing Tuesday evening at McCray Park in Oildale.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to McCray Park for a report of a peace disturbance but found an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the leg.

Deputies say following the stabbing, a male suspect got into a car driven by another woman, who then hit the stabbing victim and another 18-year-old woman at the scene with the vehicle.

The vehicle was found in the 500 block of McCray Street, but the man and the woman in the car got away, deputies said.

The two 18-year-olds were taken to nearby hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses described the two suspects as:

Suspect 1: Black or Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with black curly hair.

Suspect 2: Hispanic female in her early 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black and blonde hair.

KCSO is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.