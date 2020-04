DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A teen fatally shot last week died from a gunshot wound to the throat, according to coroner’s officials.

Abraham Ali Romero, 16, was shot the evening of April 7 in the 700 block of Anita Avenue, officials said. He died two days later at Kern Medical.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.