KCSO: Teen arrested in Oildale stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen was arrested Tuesday night after stabbing a man in the arm in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:10 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Roberts Lane near Oildale Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they located a man with a stab wound to the arm. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested Tony Charles, 19, according to the sheriff’s office. Charles was booked into the Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have information about this incident, call the Kern County Sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or call the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.