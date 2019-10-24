Breaking News
KCSO: Student admitted to sending school shooting threat as a hoax

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student has admitted to sending a message on social media threatening a drive-by shooting at Fruitvale Junior High School and said it was a joke, according to sheriff’s officials.

The message was posted Oct. 16, deputies said, and investigators this week identified and questioned the student. The student said the message was a hoax intended to be a “viral social media joke.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously,” officials wrote in a news release, “and hoaxes have consequences as well.”

