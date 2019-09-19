KCSO: Store clerk foils armed robbery attempt, opens fire on suspected thieves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A clerk at a Northeast Bakersfield liquor store ended up stopping a robbery attempt and opened fire at a pair of armed robbers Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies said two men in masks — one armed with a shotgun — entered Columbus Market at 2701 Alta Vista Drive at around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies say during a robbery attempt, the clerk tried to take the suspects’ shotgun away. A struggle for it ensued, but the clerk ended up taking out his own gun and fired a shot at the suspects.

The two suspects got away with nothing, but it’s unknown if either of them were hit by the shot.

The clerk was not hurt and no one was found wounded by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.