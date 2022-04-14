BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tractors, forklifts and more equipment stolen from Kern County was located in Madera, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

During a stolen vehicle recovery in Madera, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol found a tractor and two forklifts that were reported stolen from Lamont area.

The KCSO Rural Crimes Investigation Unit responded to Adelle Street in Madera on Tuesday to follow up with the reported stolen tractor and forklifts, according to the sheriff’s office. When detectives arrived they found two additional tractors and a skid-steer that had also been reported stolen out of the Lamont area.





A search warrant was served at an adjacent property where a fuel trailer stolen out of Kern County was also found, according to KCSO.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information regarding this case or stolen equipment, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.