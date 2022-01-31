KCSO: Social media threat against Standard Middle School, not substantial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A social media message threatening violence at Standard Middle School Monday was found to be not a substantial threat, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of a social media post that threatened violence at Standard Middle School Monday, but detectives determined the origin of the threat is not known and no evidence was found to deem it a legitimate threat to the campus, according to KCSO.

“Out of an abundance of caution, you may notice an increased police presence on or around school campus,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Criminal threats are a crime and can lead to a misdemeanor or felony and are punishable by up to three years in jail or prison, the sheriff’s office said.

“We take these reports very seriously and encourage the community to report any suspicious activity immediately,” KCSO said in a statement.

If you have information regarding this incident call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.