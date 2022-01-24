KCSO seizes fentanyl, cash during search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force seized fentanyl and cash from a Bakersfield resident after executing a search warrant Monday.

Around 11:15 a.m., KC-HIDTA executed a search warrant in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue.

Deputies arrested Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield. Deputies said they found counterfeit M-30 laced fentanyl pills and a large amount of money they said is believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotic sales.

An image provided by KCSO shows a baggie of the pills and the spread of cash seized.

Montes was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for possession of a controlled substance for sales and for maintaining a residence for narcotic sales.



Anyone with information on this case should contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.