KCSO seizes 27 stolen firearms in Tehachapi, arrests 1

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tehachapi man for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of stolen property Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers, 40, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants searching multiple residences in the 22400 block of Milky Way and the 21300 block of San Gabriel Drive. They recovered 27 stolen firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen vehicle.

Rodgers was booked into the Kern County jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.