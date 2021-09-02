KCSO seizes 20 pounds of marijuana from illegally operating dispensary, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized 20 pounds of processed marijuana, dozens of edibles and marijuana concentrate from a dispensary authorities say was operating illegally, according to a report.

The drugs, hundreds of dollars in cash and three cellphones were seized when deputies executed the warrant Aug. 24 at Super Strains dispensary in the 2500 block of South Union Avenue, according to the report filed in Superior Court.

Warrants served at Super Strains on July 2 and 7 resulted in deputies finding “large amounts of cannabis and cannabis products” and making several arrests, the report says.