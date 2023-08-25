BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s office seeks the community’s help identifying two persons of interest who were allegedly involved in a robbery at an Albertsons located in north west Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the robbery took place on June 28, at the Albertsons located at 13045 Rosedale Highway.

KCSO did not specify what items were allegedly stolen, amount of damages or if any injuries occurred during the offense. However, deputies did release photos of the wanted men’s vehicles, which were seen leaving the scene.

Photos provided courtesy of KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.