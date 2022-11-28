BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of committing sexual battery on a minor, according to KCSO.

The office says the offense happened on Sept. 9 at the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Shalimar Drive in east Bakersfield. The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man who stands 5-foot-8, has a medium build, black shoulder-length hair and a thin mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a design in the front, white pants and black shoes. The suspect was riding a black beach cruiser bicycle with chrome handlebars and a front white wall tire.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.