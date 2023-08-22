BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a woman who allegedly stole a car and shot at the vehicle’s owner near Wasco.

KCSO identified Nancy Gutierrez as the alleged woman who stole a man’s vehicle on the morning of Aug. 17. When the victim tracked, located and witnessed the car in Gutierrez’s possession, she chased the victim and discharged a firearm at the man, according to officials.

Sheriff deputies later recovered firearms at the scene, the office said.

Gutierrez remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez or her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.