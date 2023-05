BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in two thefts.

Photos provided by courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man was involved in a burglary and a vehicle theft which happened on April 17. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.