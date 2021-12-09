KCSO seeking information in 2019 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to gather information regarding the murder of Joseph Melendez in 2019.

Related Content Deadly stabbing in east Bakersfield

On May 5, 2019, just after 1 a.m., Joseph Melendez, 26, was stabbed and left for dead on West Drive in East Bakersfield near Kern Medical. He died at the scene.

There have been no arrests made in Melendez’s case.

If you have information regarding this case call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Secret Witness line 661-322-4040.