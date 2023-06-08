BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly took a cash register from a Walmart in southeast Bakersfield.

Deputies said the suspects entered the Walmart on East Brundage Lane on April 15 and took a cash drawer from a cash register by force. Employees confronted the suspects and were able to recover the cash drawer.

Photos provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects fled the scene on bicycles. One of the suspects was recorded by an employee, the office said.