KCSO searching homeless encampments, abandoned houses for transient accused of kidnapping 2-year-old nephew

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old nephew is a transient and deputies are searching homeless encampments, abandoned homes and other places he’s been known to stay, sheriff’s officials said Thursday morning.

In an update on the search for Eric Truman, 37, and Jace Pletcher, the Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence Truman has a vehicle.

Deputies say Truman kidnapped the boy from his home in the South Regal Street and Rainbow Court area of Oildale at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen carrying the child in the 100 block of South Regal Street.

Jace was last seen wearing a maroon colored sweatshirt and maroon colored pants. He is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Truman is related to Jace’s father and was not allowed to remove the boy from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s communications center at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.