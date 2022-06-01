BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.

The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a Hispanic woman. On the night of the burglary the man wore a mask and a hoodie, according to KCSO.

KCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding these two suspects. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.