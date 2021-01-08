KCSO searching for robbery suspect in Lamont who held store owners at gunpoint

$1K reward offered for suspect's capture and arrest

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint in Lamont on Wednesday.

The owner of Mireya’s Cellular told 17 News three phones valued at a total of $3,000 were stolen. Surveillance video from the business shows an unidentified man walking into the store Wednesday around 2 p.m. The store owner said the man looked around for a little, waited for other customers to leave and then pulled out a handgun demanding employees hand over iPhones.

A customer has offered a $1,000 reward for his capture and arrest.

Suspect Description:

  • Age: 20s
  • Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
  • neck tattoos
  • earrings

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Department at 661-861-3110.

