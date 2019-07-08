KCSO searching for man who robbed bank in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank in Oildale.

The robbery occurred at 1:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 2314 N. Chester Ave. when a man held up a note and demanded money from a teller, according to sheriff’s officials.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Another person waited outside the bank during the robbery, and both people ran from the scene.

A surveillance image of the person inside the bank has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.