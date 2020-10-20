KCSO searching for man who escaped patrol vehicle on Oswell Street and Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped a patrol vehicle near Oswell Street and Edison Highway Monday night.

KSCO said deputies responded to a man attempting to steal a vehicle around 9:45 Monday night. Deputies apprehended the suspect and put him in handcuffs before placing him in the back of a patrol vehicle. KSCO said the suspect kicked out the door and escaped on foot shortly after.

According to KCSO, air units and K-9 units are on their way to the scene to conduct a search of the area. KCSO said the suspect is described as an adult male in his 20s. The suspect was wearing a black shirt with blue sweatpant shorts when he escaped.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call KCSO at 861-3110.