BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money.

According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money he left the store.

The man is described as appearing to be between the ages of 20 and 25, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Webb at the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the KCSO secret witness hotline at 661-322-4040.