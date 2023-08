BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Roberts Lane.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident happened on Aug. 8.

The man is described as standing between 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding this incident call Detective Perkins at 661-391-7606 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.