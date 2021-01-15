KCSO searching for driver of minivan that led officers on 2 high-speed pursuits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the driver of a minivan that led deputies on two separate high-speed chases Friday morning.

Deputies said they are looking for the driver of a maroon-colored minivan. That driver had already eluded deputies earlier Friday morning until around 4:40 a.m. when they saw the minivan again in the Rosedale area. Officials said deputies tried to stop the minivan near Gibson Street and Marriott Drive, but the driver took off.

The chase continued on Highway 99 but deputies had to stop at the White Lane exit because they were approaching dangerous speeds. The minivan kept going, driving erratically and got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.