KCSO searching for attempted murder suspect

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Tyler Henney, 29, is wanted for an attempted murder that happened Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Rosamond. The victim was shot in the leg, which resulted in amputation, according to KCSO.

Henney is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Henney or his whereabouts is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, Senior Deputy Quiapo at 661-401-1720 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.