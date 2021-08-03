KCSO searching for 2 suspects wanted in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for a residential burglary last month.

The department said on July 26 at around 2:25 p.m., deputies were sent to the 5200 block of Greenbrier Avenue after receiving reports of a residential burglary in progress. Before the deputies arrived, the suspects fled on foot.

KCSO said the suspects were captured on home surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.