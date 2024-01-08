OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in searching for a man and a woman wanted for an alleged robbery in Oildale.

KCSO said on Oct. 17, 2023, the woman allegedly took merchandise from the Dollar General store, located at 111 Roberts Ln. When employees attempted to detain the woman, the man allegedly assaulted an employee.

Both suspects then fled the scene after the alleged assault, KCSO said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, Detective Blanks at 661 391-7616 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.