BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022.

Photos courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information regarding the men, they are asked to contact Detective Perkins by calling the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.