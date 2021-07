BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vehicle theft.

Sheriff’s officials released images of two people suspected in the theft on May 12 at the Southern California Edison building at 7500 Mills Drive.

Female suspect in 7500 Mills Drive auto theft / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Male suspect in 7500 Mills Drive auto theft / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern County Secret Witness hotline 661-322-4040.