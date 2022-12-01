BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said was involved in a shooting on June 28.
The incident happened at 301 Morning Drive. Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has information on the suspect they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.