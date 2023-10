BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for an assault on an elderly man.

The elderly man was allegedly assaulted while attempting to leave a parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to KCSO, the incident happened on Aug. 22 in a parking lot at 10530 Rosedale Hwy.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.