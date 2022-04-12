BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery last Thursday.

Around 6:53 a.m., two Hispanic males went into the Lerdo Gas and Market at 25900 Lerdo Highway.

One suspect entered the store armed with a semi-automatic hand gun. The other drove the getaway vehicle. Photos show the two suspects were both wearing face coverings.

Officials said they fled north on Rowlee Road in a gray 2013-2018 Ford Fusion. Officials said the vehicle had no license plate, all windows tinted black and had black rims.

There was a second armed robbery in Lost Hills the following Saturday also involving two suspects described as Hispanic males. Officials said there is no evidence right now of the two incidents being connected and are two separate investigations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.