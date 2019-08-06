KCSO search for suspects in July shooting that wounded man near Delano

Deputies search for older model, white Nissan Altima suspected to be involved in shooting near Delano. Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for at least two men suspected in a shooting that wounded a man near Delano in July.

The sheriff’s office released an image of a vehicle seen in the area of 11000 block of Kyte Avenue around the time of the shooting. Deputies are looking for an older model, white four-door Nissan Altima.

KCSO says deputies were called on July 18 at around 10:20 p.m. for a report of victim of a shooting in the 11000 block of Kyte Avenue.

The man was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center for treatment. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.