BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person suspected in a robbery at a grocery store in East Bakersfield, according to a news release from the office.

KCSO deputies said the suspect is wanted for committing a robbery at the Vallarta on Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue that happened on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.