KCSO search for help identifying armed robbery suspects

The sheriff’s office is looking for at least two people suspected in an armed robbery at an East Bakersfield market. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a least two people suspected in an armed robbery at an East Bakersfield market in late June.

Deputies say the suspects entered the Potomac Market at 2050 Potomac Ave. on June 28 just after 8:45 p.m. with firearms and left with unnamed items.

KCSO says the suspects then got into a newer model Chrysler 200 and got away.

The sheriff’s office did not provide descriptions of anyone pictured in the photo.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people involved is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.