MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave.

On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.

KCSO deputies say the remains belonged to Ronnetta Faye Martin, 27, of Rosamond, according to the coroner’s office.

A postmortem examination revealed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and manner of death is a homicide.