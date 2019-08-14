KCSO Rural Crime Investigation Unit makes arrest in stolen farm equipment investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some good detective work led to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing farm equipment in Arvin.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 32-year-old Michael Pacheco for grand theft of farm equipment.

KCSO said because of an increase in farm equipment being stolen, detectives recently put farm equipment under electronic surveillance near Millux Road and North Rancho Drive in Arvin.

On Aug. 13, sheriff’s deputies received a report that the equipment they had been monitoring was stolen. Detectives tracked the equipment to the 900 block of Cadmus Court.

KCSO says detectives made contact with Pacheco and arrested him.

He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility with bail set at $10,000, and is due in court on Thursday, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071.

