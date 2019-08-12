KCSO releases summary of deadly officer-involved shooting near Fort Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a summary of the events leading to a California Highway Patrol officer fatally shooting a 19-year-old man near Fort Tejon.

The release provides new details into the death earlier this month of Downey resident Marvin Urbina.

The CHP received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling erratically north on I-5 near Gorman, according to sheriff’s officials. The vehicle was reported speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and traveling in the emergency lane.

A CHP officer tried to stop the vehicle and operated lights and siren, but the driver continued to speed ahead, officials said.

Upon leaving I-5 onto Laval Road West, the driver, later identified as Urbina, lost control and the vehicle rolled over. It struck an SUV on the on-ramp occupied by a woman and a juvenile.

More officers arrived and ordered Urbina, the sole occupant of the vehicle, to get out, according to the release. He refused and was seen continuously reaching into his waistband.

After several minutes, Urbina got out of the vehicle and while reaching for his waistband headed toward an officer, sheriff’s officials said. That officer, a 12-year veteran of the CHP, fired his rifle.

Hit, Urbina fell and died at the scene. A fixed-blade knife was found in the front passenger seat of his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officer who fired his rifle has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.