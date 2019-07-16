KCSO releases body camera footage from Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have released body camera footage and radio traffic from an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday when a man stabbed a deputy.

The footage was released during a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday.

The shooting occurred when a deputy responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at about 3:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue in Rosedale.

A man identifying himself as Reginald Anderson called 911 and said he was schizophrenic, on the hunt and ready to die.

The deputy arrived, rang the doorbell and a relative told him Anderson had a knife.

The released footage shows the deputy ask Anderson to take his hands out of his pocket. Anderson pulls a knife and lunges at the deputy, stabbing him. The deputy opens fire.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe six shots were fired.

Both the deputy and the assailant were taken to a local hospital, the deputy with moderate injuries, Anderson with major injuries.

“This is about a person who had a mental health issue, who was armed with a knife and had a plan and planned on doing this,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

“This is like when an officer makes a traffic stop,” he said. “We don’t know if the person inside the car has a plan, if the person has an intent. That puts you at a disadvantage and we live with that disadvantage every single day.”