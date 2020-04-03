KCSO releases details regarding deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials on Friday said a man who was fatally shot by a deputy last month resisted arrested and struck a deputy with a baton after trespassing and threatening customers at a Mojave business.

The two deputies involved in the incident that culminated in the death of 30-year-old Israel Lucas have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s office news release.

The deputies — whose names were not released — were dispatched March 21 to a report of a man trespassing and threatening customers at a business in the 2300 block of Highway 58. The man had left by the time deputies arrived, but shortly afterward they a found a man matching the description of the trespasser.

That man, later identified as Lucas, acknowledged he’d been at the business and told deputies he’d continue to do whatever he wanted, according to the release. He went back to the business, where an employee confirmed Lucas had been trespassing and told him to leave.

Lucas refused, the release says, and threatened violence against the deputies if they got closer. The deputies then tried placing handcuffs on him and Lucas tried to break free. A deputy used pepper spray but it had no effect.

As Lucas continued to struggle against the deputies, he forced them into a glass wall and punched each of them at least once in the face, according to the release. He then got a hold of a baton from one of the deputies, hitting one of them with it.

That’s when the other deputy opened fire. Lucas was hit and died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.