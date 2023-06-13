BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects are in custody in connection to assaulting an airport police officer after they allegedly struck him with their vehicle at Meadows Field Airport, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Meadows Field Airport to assist airport police with a burglary in progress around 6:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Meadows Field police officer found suspects who allegedly forced entry into a vehicle in the airport’s long-term parking lot, according to officials. When the officer confronted them, the suspects allegedly struck the officer with the vehicle.

The police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer has since been released form the hospital, according to KCSO.

The suspects fled and a vehicle was found abandoned near an orchard near Highway 65 and James Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies set up a perimeter around the orchard and began searching for possible suspects.

KCSO Air 1 and K-9 units searched the orchard and located Jafet Cortes, 34, and Douglas Hutchinson, 32, both of Bakersfield, deputies said in a statement.

Cortes and Hutchinson were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run causing injury, second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Thursday and are being held on $569,000 bail.