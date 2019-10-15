KCSO: Phone scammer claims to be collecting donations for ill members of local church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning a phone scammer claiming to collect donations in the name of a local church.

KCSO says a person is calling unsuspecting people and claiming to be a member of the Sacred Heart Church and asking for donations of gift cards for ill church members who are in need.

The church is located at 9915 Ramos Ave.

Officials said the church confirmed the person is from the church and isn’t authorized to solicit money on their behalf.

The sheriff’s office says if you’ve been a victim of the scam, contact the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.