KCSO participating in Neighbors by Ring app

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is now participating in the Neighbors by Ring app.

Residents can learn about KCSO safety events and the department will be able to request assistance from the community for its investigations. A Ring device is not needed to participate on the Neighbors app.

“KCSO is committed to work in partnership with the community to increase safety and security, and this virtual community provides another resource to do just that,” the department said.

Neighbors is available for free download on Google Play or the iPhone App Store.