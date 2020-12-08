KCSO on scene of hostage situation in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies swarmed an Oildale neighborhood for a domestic violence hostage situation Tuesday, officials said.

An armed person held another person hostage inside a house on Woodlands Meadow Court, north of Merle Haggard Drive and west of North Chester Avenue, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp. The person believed to have been held hostage was released. The other person remained inside.

A hostage negotiator was on the phone with the armed person, Kernkamp said. the A name or description of the person had not been released.

Deputies were called to the home at 12:50 p.m. The neighborhood is closed to traffic while the incident is ongoing.