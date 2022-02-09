KCSO: One killed in Oildale Officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on Pierce Road near State Road in Oildale Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. the sheriff’s office received multiple calls regarding someone breaking car windows and committing assault with a deadly weapon, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they found the armed suspect, at that time the suspect attempted to take an uninvolved person hostage and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

A medical emergency call came in just before 2 p.m. in the same area, according to Pulse Point.

This is the second officer-involved shooting this year so far. The first one happened in January and involved two McFarland police officers.

There have been eight confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.