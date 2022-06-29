BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive data breach leaked the personal information of hundreds of thousands of gun owners in California, including thousands right here in Kern County.

The Department of Justice scrapped its new gun information dashboard Tuesday after the website publicly showed the names, addresses and license types of everyone with a concealed carry permit in the state.

Kern County sheriff’s officials said late Wednesday afternoon they have contacted the Department of Justice to learn what information from local residents was compromised, but have received no further information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the state is investigating the scope of the breach and forming a plan to help anyone whose information was leaked.

That information is especially relevant for Kern County, where Sheriff Donny Youngblood issued 4,558 concealed carry weapons permits in 2020. By comparison, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has issued just 904 permits since taking office in 2018.

It’s unclear how the information was released and how long it was visible. Also unknown is whether personal data was posted elsewhere online before the site was taken down.