KCSO no longer sending deputies to certain crimes unless they’re in-progress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a list of crimes it will no longer be dispatching deputies to unless those crimes are in progress.

Sheriff’s officials said the decision came as a result of the novel coronavirus to prevent unnecessary in-person contact with residents.

The crimes included in the list are harassing phone calls, identity theft, fraud or financial crimes, lost property, shoplifting, petty theft, vandalism, vandalism of a vehicle and theft from a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials are asking residents to use their online reporting system at kernsheriff.org to report those crimes. The only exceptions include if the reporting party is elderly, disabled or otherwise does not have access to the internet. In those cases, the call will be handled as soon as staff is available.