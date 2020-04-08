KCSO: Man killed last month in shootout with deputies had assaulted 71-year-old mother

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot dead last month after opening fire on deputies had assaulted his 71-year-old mother, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office released that and other new details Wednesday regarding the events leading to the death of 50-year-old Charles Walsh in Mojave.

On March 23, deputies were dispatched to a report of a peace disturbance at a house in the 3000 block of Pat Avenue. A woman contacted them outside and said her son, Walsh, had struck her and was still inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies surrounded the house and obtained an arrest warrant. They ordered Walsh to come out unarmed.

Walsh refused to leave the residence and opened fire at deputies, sheriff’s officials said. Three deputies returned fire during the shootout where Walsh, armed with several guns, fired from multiple locations inside the home.

Walsh was struck several times during the gun battle, sheriff’s officials said. He died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.