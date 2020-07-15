KCSO: Man injured in June officer-involved shooting had replica firearm, knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has provided some new details on an officer-involved shooting that took place last month.

The department said that on June 12 at around 10:25 a.m., it received a call of an individual banging on the front door of an apartment in the 300 block of Water Street. It was reported that 36-year-old Jacob Morales was armed with a handgun, under the influence of unknown drugs and violating a restraining order.

Related Content Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Northeast Bakersfield Video

KCSO said deputies located Morales in the north alley of Water Street and that he immediately fled on foot back toward the apartment. As Morales fled toward the apartment, the department said he was armed with what was believed to be a firearm in his hand when he was confronted by additional deputies.

Morales failed to comply with commands and continued toward the apartment, KCSO said. Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking Morales. He was then taken into custody and found to be in possession of a realistic replica firearm and a knife, the department said.

Morales was taken a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of threatening with the intent to terrorize, stalking/resisting a peace officer and exhibiting a replica firearm.

KCSO said the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

