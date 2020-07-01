KCSO: Man in stolen SUV tried to ram sheriff’s patrol vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after sheriff’s officials said he attempted to ram deputies’ patrol vehicles while driving a stolen SUV.

George Lopez, 36, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading an officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident leading to his arrest occurred June 24 when deputies received a LoJack activation near Bakersfield College regarding a stolen vehicle, officials said. They found the vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, in an alley in the 1300 block of Shattuck Street with a man and woman inside.

The woman got out of the vehicle and was detained, a sheriff’s news release said, and the man tried to ram the deputies as they approached in their patrol vehicles. The deputies took evasive action and avoided the SUV.

The man led the deputies on a high speed chase through east Bakersfield that lasted three minutes and ended when he ran from the SUV in the 2200 block of Robinson Street, jumped a fence onto Highway 178 and ran across the highway, according to the release. Deputies searched for the man with the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter and a Bakersfield Police Department K-9 but were unable to find him.

Investigators identified the man as Lopez and arrested him at his residence on Saturday.